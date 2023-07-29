Officials in British Columbia say a contracted firefighter has been killed while fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire in the northeastern part of the province.
The death of the firefighter, who has not been identified, was confirmed in a statement from the office of B.C. Premier David Eby.
The death marks the fourth involving a firefighter battling blazes during a historically busy season, and the second killed in the province this month.
More coming.
