VICTORIA - Public service workers in British Columbia say they have reached a tentative contract agreement with the province.
The B.C. General Employees Union says in a statement the proposed deal with B.C.'s Public Service Agency was reached after almost two weeks of limited job action and more than seven months of negotiations.
The agreement covers 33,000 bargaining unit members working in direct government service.
More coming.
