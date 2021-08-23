VICTORIA - British Columbia is bringing in a vaccine card for residents to get access to restaurants, clubs, sporting events and other activities.
Premier John Horgan says the card will give people the confidence to attend events and businesses knowing that others are protected around them.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says starting Sept. 13 a new order will require proof of having had a single dose of a vaccine to access certain social and recreational activities, as well as businesses.
After Oct. 24, Henry says entry to the same settings will require those 12 years and older to be fully vaccinated.
She says the new measures will help reduce transmission of the virus and allow businesses to remain open for those who are protected by vaccines.
Places where vaccine cards will be necessary include indoor ticketed sports events; concerts, theatre, dance and symphony performances; indoor and patio dining at restaurants; as well as at nightclubs and casinos, fitness centres and at organized indoor events such as weddings and parties.
More coming.
