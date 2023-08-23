VANCOUVER - The Chinese mother of a 13-year-old girl who was found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago has taken the witness stand at the murder trial of her accused killer.
The mother, who cannot be named under the terms of a publication ban against identifying the girl, broke down in tears as she talked about the meaning of her daughter's name in Chinese, which refers to the fact that light rain was falling on the day she was born.
