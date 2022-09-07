Edmonton police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man after one person was killed and two were injured in what they called a random attack.
They say in an email that Clarence Lawrence was taken into custody today just before 6 p.m. local time
Earlier this afternoon, police had warned people to avoid the northeast neighbourhood of Homesteader near Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue.
They say the attacks are believed to be random.
Police had said the suspect was in the area and described him as dishevelled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.
