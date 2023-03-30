WINNIPEG - A Winnipeg judge has acquitted a now-retired 93-year-old priest of assault after a residential school survivor accused him of forcing himself on her more than 50 years ago.
More coming.
WINNIPEG - A Winnipeg judge has acquitted a now-retired 93-year-old priest of assault after a residential school survivor accused him of forcing himself on her more than 50 years ago.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.