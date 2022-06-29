SAANICH, B.C. - The chief of the Saanich, B.C., police department says explosive devices were found in a vehicle related to the suspects who were gunned down outside a bank.
Chief Const. Dean Duthie says an RCMP explosive disposal unit was able to transfer the devices to a local landfill and destroy them.
Six officers were shot and two suspects were killed in the shootout with police yesterday.
Duthie says three of the officers remain in hospital, including one who is in intensive care, while another officer will require more surgeries.
More coming.
