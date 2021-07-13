WINNIPEG - The president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is stepping away from the Alberta-based organization after admitting to hiring a private investigator to follow a Manitoba judge.
The Justice Centre's board says John Carpay is taking an indefinite leave from his responsibilities.
The board says an interim president will be appointed and there will be a review of operations and decision-making.
On Monday, Chief Justice Glenn Joyal of Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench held a special hearing after realizing that he was being followed and that a private investigator had been hired to find embarrassing information about him.
Joyal is overseeing a court challenge against COVID-19 public health restrictions from seven Manitoba churches represented by the Justice Centre.
More coming...
