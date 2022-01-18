EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has relieved Justice Minister Kaycee Madu of his duties after Madu called Edmonton’s police chief about a traffic ticket.
Kenney says all parties agree Madu did not ask Chief Dale McFee to cancel his ticket, but it’s important the integrity of the justice system be maintained.
Kenney, in a late night announcement on Twitter, says he has asked Madu to step aside while an independent investigator examines the relevant facts of the case to determine whether Madu interfered in the administration of justice.
In the meantime, Energy Minister Sonya Savage will assume Madu’s responsibilities.
The decision stems from a distracted driving ticket Madu received from an Edmonton police officer on the morning of March 10, 2021.
Madu, who is Black, says he phoned McFee after he received the ticket but only to seek assurances that he was not being racially profiled or singled out for surveillance given his political position.
More coming ...
