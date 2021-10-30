WINNIPEG - Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives have chosen Heather Stefanson as their new leader and the province's next premier.
Stefanson, the province's former health minister, was running against former member of Parliament Shelly Glover, and won by a margin of less than 400 votes.
The leadership race began in the summer after former premier Brian Pallister announced he was stepping down.
The contest was recently marred by complaints that many party members did not receive mail-in ballots in time to vote, and Glover called for the vote count to be delayed.
The next election is slated for October 2023.
More coming.
