OTTAWA - The Northwest Territories has signed on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's health funding offer, which would see a $361-million boost to health transfers to the territories over 10 years.
More coming.
OTTAWA - The Northwest Territories has signed on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's health funding offer, which would see a $361-million boost to health transfers to the territories over 10 years.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.