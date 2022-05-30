OTTAWA - A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals.
The government says the bill would also take away gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking
The government also plans to fight gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing criminal penalties, providing more tools to investigate firearms crimes and strengthening border measures.
