KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The City of Kamloops says one person has died in hospital following an ammonia leak at an industrial park.
A spokeswoman with BC Emergency Health Service has previously said one person was taken to hospital in critical condition and two others were there in stable condition.
She says six other patients in stable condition were assessed at the scene after five paramedics crews responded to a call at about 10:30 a.m.
More coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.