PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say an officer has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life after a man died in custody in November 2021.
More coming.
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say an officer has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life after a man died in custody in November 2021.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.