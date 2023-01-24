Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley's movie "Women Talking" has receiveda best picture Oscar nomination.
Polley also received her second best adapted screenplay nod for the film, based on Manitoba author Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name.
"Women Talking" is about a group of women who gather in a barn to discuss what steps to take after a series of sexual assaults shocks their remote Mennonite community.
The cast includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley.
“Women Talking” is Polley’s second screenplay Oscar nomination – her first nod was for the 2007 feature “Away From Her” about a woman with Alzheimer’s disease.
The annual film awards celebrate their 95th anniversary this year, and winners will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at on Sunday, March 12.
