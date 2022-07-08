VANCOUVER - A B.C. Supreme Court Judge has handed the former clerk of British Columbia's legislature a conditional sentence to be served under house arrest for three months.
Craig James, who’s 71 years old, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust over the expenses related to a new suit and shirts he claimed as work attire.
Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes sentenced James to three months, imprisonment but to be served in his home.
Holmes says because of the nature of his offence, a conditional discharge would be contrary to the public interest.
More coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.