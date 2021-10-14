VICTORIA - British Columbia's provincial health officer has announced new restrictions for the northern health region in an attempt to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 through those who are unvaccinated.
Personal gatherings indoors and outdoors are restricted to only those who are vaccinated and in-person worship services are cancelled.
Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the further restrictions until Nov. 19.
Henry says the Delta variant spreads faster and causes more severe illness, which is being seen in the north where hospitals are filling with young people who are struggling to breath.
She says one person in their 20s died in the northern health region today.
More coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.