TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays say they have received government approval to return to Canada.
The team says in a statement that it will begin playing its home games at Rogers Centre starting July 30.
More coming.
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays say they have received government approval to return to Canada.
The team says in a statement that it will begin playing its home games at Rogers Centre starting July 30.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.