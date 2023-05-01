BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, Que. - Officials have confirmed two people are missing amid flooding in the Charlevoix region northeast of Quebec City.
Baie-St-Paul Mayor Michaël Pilote says he has declared a state of emergency due to heavy rains that have washed away roads and left some homes cut off.
Quebec provincial police say they're investigating reports that the two missing people are firefighters who were swept away by the current of the swollen Rivière du Gouffre.
Pilote confirmed the people were missing but did not provide details of how they disappeared, adding that those missing are not from his city.
Provincial police spokesman Sgt. Claude Doiron says two helicopters are being deployed to an area near St-Urbain, Que., just north of Baie-St-Paul.
The province's Public Security Department says flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains have also closed roads in the Lanaudière, Laurentians and Outaouais regions.
More coming.
