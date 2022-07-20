VANCOUVER - A Vancouver council committee has voted by a 10 to 2 margin to continue to help four Indigenous nations win the bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
The vote came despite concerns raised in a staff report on finances and a tight timeline to submit the bid to the International Olympic Committee by next February.
The chiefs of the four host nations appeared before the standing committee meeting, saying that supporting the Indigenous-led bid is an opportunity to act on government commitments of reconciliation.
More coming.
