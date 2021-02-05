WINNIPEG - A Canadian fashion king facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in the United States will remain in jail after a Manitoba judge denied his bail request.
Peter Nygard, who is 79, was arrested in December in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.
Justice Shawn Greenberg says she has concerns about a history of Nygard not showing up to court and using employees to tamper with evidence.
Defence lawyer Jay Prober argued in court last week that his client’s health is at risk behind bars.
Court heard of a plan for an in-home security guard and 24-hour video surveillance to monitor Nygard if he was released.
Federal lawyers told court that Nygard has the means to flee and the charges he faces in the U.S. are too serious for his release.
Authorities there accuse Nygard of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.
