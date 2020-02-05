OTTAWA - Canada's foreign affairs minister says more than 200 Canadians due to be evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan should continue making their way to the airport if they are already on their way, even though their flight out of the centre of the new coronavirus has been delayed another day.
The Canadians were scheduled to fly out of China on a government-chartered plane early Thursday morning local time, but Francois-Philippe Champagne says crosswinds closed the narrow window of time that China has allowed for international evacuations out of the country.
That means the Canadians won't leave until later in the evening, but Champagne says anyone who was already headed to the airport should continue.
News of the delay came as the government was also reaching out to 251 Canadians stranded aboard a cruise ship in Japan, which quarantined the vessel after a confirmed case of coronavirus was discovered on board.
Champagne says Global Affairs Canada is reaching out to those on board the cruise ship and offering what consular assistance they can.
Champagne also says the government is still weighing its options in terms of evacuating more Canadians out of Wuhan once the first flight has left, including whether it should send a second plane or can secure space on flights organized by the U.S. and other allies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.
