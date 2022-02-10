OTTAWA - A deputy director at Canada's financial intelligence hub says its system doesn't cover crowdfunding sites such as GoFundMe.
Fintrac's Barry MacKillop is appearing before a House of Commons committee on public safety and national security.
His presence was requested as MPs probe crowdfunding platforms and the financing of extremism in light of an protest on Parliament Hill that some political leaders say has turned into a siege.
Two weeks ago hundreds of semi-trucks rolled into the national capital and many have refused to leave, clogging up streets around parliamentary buildings and forcing surrounding businesses to shut their doors.
Donors raised more than $10 million for the protesters through GoFundMe, which announced last week it was pulling the plug on the campaign, saying the money would be refunded.
The site said it initially believed the demonstration was going to be a peaceful event, but withdrew its support once it realized it had become an "occupation."
Convoy organizers quickly set up a new campaign on Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, which has so far raised US$8.2 million.
MacKillop testified that Fintrac's mandate is to identify money linked to terrorist financing and money laundering from reports it receives each year from entities including banks, insurance companies, money service businesses and casinos.
He said crowdfunding sites are not regulated but money service businesses such as PayPal and Stripe that process payments could submit reports of suspicious transactions.
Earlier Thursday, NDP MP Alistair MacGregor announced the committee would hear directly from representatives from GoFundMe about what measures it has in place to prevent the funding of extremism.
MacGregor brought forward the motion and says they will appear March 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.
