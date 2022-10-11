NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - A Crown attorney has asked a judge to sentence a Dutch man to 12 years in prison for multiple child sexual offences against a British Columbia teenager who died by suicide.
Louise Kenworthy told a sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court that Amanda Todd was the victim of a morally repugnant, calculated extortion scheme with devastating consequences.
Todd was 15 when she killed herself on Oct. 10, 2012, shortly after posting an online video where she used flash cards to describe how she was blackmailed by an anonymous online predator.
Aydin Coban was convicted in August by a jury that found him guilty of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence, possession and distribution of child pornography and child luring.
Kenworthy says Coban began luring Todd when she was 12, and when she would not comply with his demands for webcam shows, he made good on his threats by sending her photos and videos to her family, peers and school administrators.
Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to face the charges and the trial heard he used 22 separate online accounts to harass and extort Todd over several years before her death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.