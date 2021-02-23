OTTAWA - Crown prosecutors are asking that a Manitoba man be sentenced to six years minus time served after he pleaded guilty to eight charges related to an incident at Rideau Hall.
Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily armed on July 2.
Police were able to talk Hurren, a Canadian Ranger and sausage-maker, down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.
Crown prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham told an Ottawa courtroom today that Hurren's actions posed a serious threat to public safety and set up a potentially dangerous situation.
Defence lawyer Michael Davies is seeking a sentence of three years, less time served, and acknowledged Hurren's bad choices before noting his client gave himself up peacefully.
Davies said Hurren was a hardworking member of society before the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to face financial difficulties and depression.
Justice Robert Wadden is expected to deliver his sentence on March 10.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.