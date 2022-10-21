OTTAWA - The chair of Canada's broadcasting regulator says there will be challenges along the way but the body is well equipped to iron out the details of a bill that seeks to regulate online news.
Ian Scott, head of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, told a House committee that he has already sought input from other jurisdictions where similar laws are already in place, such as Australia.
Bill C-18 would require tech giants to negotiate deals to pay media outlets in order to make their news content available on major online platforms.
The CRTC would be able to develop regulations around how the framework is set up, investigate complaints and levy administrative penalties if parties contravene the law.
News organizations have been largely supportive of the bill but Google Canada said this week that it is too vague and could unintentionally open the door to misinformation and propaganda.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is expected to testify at the committee later today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.