VANCOUVER - Officials with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union say the association representing port employers on the British Columbia coast is more interested in what the union terms a "dirty tricks campaign," than in negotiating an end to a six-day strike.
Rob Ashton, president of the longshore union made the allegation in advance of a solidarity rally with members.
About 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union have been off the job since Canada Day to back demands for improved wages and provisions against contracting out and automation.
Ashton's statement says the BC Maritime Employers Association has released misinformation and details exaggerating the incomes of dock workers.
The association, which bargains on behalf of employers operating out of more than 30 ports, stepped away from talks on Monday and has said binding arbitration could quickly resolve the job action.
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is instead urging the two sides to make use of available mediators and resume negotiations.
O'Regan met with his B.C. counterpart, Labour Minister Harry Bains, on Wednesday to discuss the strike, which has idled Canada's busiest port, in Vancouver, as well as the third busiest port, in Prince Rupert.
CP Rail, now known as CPKC Ltd., issued temporary embargoes on rail traffic to the Port of Vancouver this week, while officials in Alberta and Saskatchewan have joined with business organizations in B.C. and across Canada calling for federal legislation to end the job action.
"Negotiations are still paused, however, the BCMEA remains ready to re-engage at a moment’s notice, assuming ILWU Canada is prepared to present a reasonable proposal," the association said in an email Wednesday.
The strike has potentially disrupted $3.7 billion of cargo, it said.
"Automotive parts, refrigerated food, fertilizer, critical minerals and goods … are not reaching Canadians or our trading partners abroad," said the association.
Data show the Port of Vancouver handles approximately 142 million tonnes of cargo annually while nearly 25 million tonnes of goods moved through Prince Rupert in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.
