NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - A defence lawyer for a Dutch man accused of harassment and extortion of British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd says sharing a link is "not child pornography."
Joseph Saulnier told the jury in Aydin Coban's B.C. Supreme Court trial there’s evidence that a video titled "AmandaTodd.wmv" was played on a device seized from his client's home, but it was not stored as a data file.
Coban has pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography in relation to the Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen.
In closing arguments, Saulnier said the evidence doesn't support the existence of a data file of child pornography ofthe alleged victim on the digital devices seized by Dutch police.
Earlier in the trial, Crown attorney Marcel Daigle cited testimony from a Dutch officer who said a deleted video file called "AmandaTodd.wmv'' had been played on one of the devices in December 2010, corresponding with a time when Todd was being actively harassed.
Crown attorney Louise Kenworthy wrapped up her closing her arguments Tuesday saying there was a "treasure trove of information" linking Coban to the harassment and extortion of Todd.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.
