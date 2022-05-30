EDMONTON - Lawyers representing a father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters say their clients acted in self-defence and there is no evidence to suggest they planned anything unlawful.
Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony Bilodeau have pleaded not guilty to two counts each of second-degree murder.
Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were found dead on the side of a road near Glendon, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, on March 28, 2020.
Sansom was shot once in the chest and Cardinal was hit three times in the shoulder.
Lawyer Brian Beresh, who is representing Anthony Bilodeau, told a jury in his closing arguments that his client had no choice but to shoot the two men.
He said Anthony Bilodeau got a call from his father and brother, who asked him to bring a gun and catch up with them while they were following a pickup truck they suspected had been on the family farm.
Beresh said Anthony Bilodeau was still on the phone with his father and brother when they were allegedly attacked by a man after they pulled up to the other vehicle.
When his client arrived, Beresh said, the men — one pointing a large gun at him — focused their aggression on him.
Shawn Gerstel, who is representing Roger Bilodeau, said it was Sansom and Cardinal who began the violence, and his client only wanted to ask them what they were doing on his property.
The Crown has argued that the father and son thought the hunters were thieves, so they chased them on the highway before Anthony Bilodeau shot both men without justification.
The Crown is expected to make its closing arguments later this afternoon.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.