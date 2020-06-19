A look at plans for reopening schools across the country.
British Columbia
Schools in B.C. reopened part-time on June 1.
Kindergarten to Grade 5 students can attend school part-time. Those in grades 6 to 12 can attend for the equivalent of one school day weekly.
Children of essential-service workers and those needing additional supports can attend full-time.
The schools themselves need to have proper cleaning and physical distancing protocols in place.
Alberta
Last week, Alberta said it planned to have students back in class this September, but Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said a final decision will be made by August 1.
The plan is to screen students and staff, enhance cleaning of all surfaces, and hand hygiene when students enter and leave schools.
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan announced Thursday that students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 will be able to return to their classrooms on Sept. 1.
The guidelines, which the province said were developed under direction of the chief medical health officer, include sending students or staff home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 and increased sanitation.
Hand sanitizer will be available wherever possible and there will be protocols for bringing supplementary school materials such as backpacks and school supplies in and out of the facilities.
Manitoba
Schools in Manitoba have partially reopened.
As of June 1, schools were open for staff and specific programs. While classroom learning has not resumed, students are able to meet with their teachers for planning and assessment purposes.
The province says it plans on beginning the next school year early, on August 31, to make up for lost time. But it hasn't laid out whether lessons will take place in person or remotely.
Ontario
Ontario students will likely return to school in September with a mix of in-class and remote learning, with boards developing plans for various scenarios, depending on how COVID-19 is spreading at that point
And Premier Doug Ford says that school reopenings will likely differ school board-by-school board, depending on which parts of the province are hardest hit.
And he says parents provincewide will have the option of sending their children back to class or keeping them learning remotely.
Quebec
Elementary schools and daycares outside Montreal reopened on May 11, but high schools, junior colleges and universities will stay closed until September.
Elementary schools in the greater Montreal area will remain closed until late August.
Prince Edward Island
On May 11, schools reopened to students who receive "individualized support from Student Services." Plans for September have yet to be finalized.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.