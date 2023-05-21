MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police allege a pickup truck driver intentionally struck a three-wheeled motorcycle in the Montreal suburb of St-Eustache, Que. this morning, seriously injuring two people.
Police are describing the crash, which took place shortly before 10 a.m., as a road rage incident.
Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Cadotte says the driver of the van was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
He says the van is being considered a weapon.
Police say the two victims have been taken to hospital, but did not provide information about their condition or their ages.
Cadotte says a collision investigator is being dispatched to the scene.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.