VANCOUVER - Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the cabinet retreat in Vancouver today will include a lengthy discussion of what can be done to help Canadians shoulder the weight of inflation.
The cabinet is holding the first full day of meetings at its annual retreat before the fall sitting of Parliament.
Canadians have growing concerns about the cost of everything from food to fuel, and the Liberals are facing an opposition party that's likely to elect a new leader who is making the government's response to inflation his main target.
Pierre Poilievre is widely expected to win the Conservative leadership race when the voting results are announced this weekend.
Thus far the Liberals have not adjusted the plans they laid out in the last budget to respond to the inflationary pressures Canadians are facing.
Freeland says anything that is done will focus on the people who are suffering the most, but she also says the government has to be fiscally responsible.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.
