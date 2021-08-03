Montreal police say they are receiving special resources from provincial police to investigate what they called an "unprecedented" shooting Monday evening at an apartment building in the city's northeastern end that left three dead and two injured.
Insp. David Shane told reporters Tuesday that "a few dozen shots" targeted five men known to police, some of whom were inside an apartment and some of whom were outside the building. Two of the victims were 29 years and old and the third was 63, he said, adding that one of the deceased was carrying a firearm.
Shane said the major crimes unit is investigating with help from the provincial police. No arrests have been made.
"Criminal investigations … have become more complex over the years, and we need specialized units for certain techniques, and these techniques take time," he said. He said the investigation will draw on "specialized skills" from Quebec's provincial police.
Shane said it was too early for police to offer a motive for the shooting, adding that "the majority of violent crimes with guns are attributable to conflicts between criminal groups."
The building located in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough was also hit by bullets on June 5, Shane said, adding that no one was injured during that incident.
Shane called Monday's shooting, which took place at around 7 p.m., "unprecedented in Montreal, and it's unacceptable."
Borough Mayor Caroline Bourgeois told reporters it wasn't the first time she has had to address the public after a shooting in the district, and she said residents are "legitimately concerned" and "outraged" by the homicides.
Montrealers have witnessed a rise in shootings in the city over the past couple of years. A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in February in a drive-by shooting in the borough of St-Leonard, next to the district where Monday's shooting occurred.
"Enough is enough," Shane said, addressing those responsible for Monday's attack. "Starting today you have all the force of the Montreal police on your back."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2021.
