MONTREAL - Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair pleaded guilty today to two charges of sexual assault.
Boisclair, 56, was charged in separate cases involving two alleged victims whose identities are covered by a publication ban.
He pleaded guilty in a Montreal courtroom to one count of sexual assault with the participation of another person and one count of sexual assault.
A third count of sexual assault with a weapon that he faced was suspended.
Boisclair was a provincial cabinet minister and served as PQ leader between 2005 and 2007 when the party was in opposition.
He was later Quebec's delegate general in New York from 2012 to 2013 and was president of the Urban Development Institute of Quebec from 2016 until his arrest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.
