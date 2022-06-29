SAANICH, B.C. - Explosive devices were found in a vehicle related to the two suspects who were gunned down outside a bank in Saanich, B.C.
Saanich Chief Const. Dean Duthie said Wednesday an RCMP explosive disposal unit was able to transfer the devices from the vehicle to a local landfill and destroy them.
Police had evacuated the area shortly after the shooting on Tuesday as the RCMP's explosives disposal unit was called in.
Six officers were shot and two suspects were killed in the shootout with police on Tuesday.
Duthie said three of the officers remain in hospital, including one who is in intensive care, while another officer will require more surgeries.
He said he spoke with one of the officers in hospital and said the police department will be there to support him.
"We're here for his family ... just to let him know that the policing community is behind him 100 per cent."
The chief said police are still investigating the possibility of a third suspect, although they don't believe there's a risk to the public.
He said police were acting on vague information.
"Our goal was to keep the public safe," he said of police ordering residents near the bank to stay inside on Tuesday.
Work is underway to try to confirm the suspects' names, police said.
Duthie has looked at much of the video footage of the incident and said it's a miracle that no one else died.
"It's astonishing that there was no other citizen or member of the public injured," he said, crediting the quick actions of officers who responded.
"Both patrol officers and Greater Victoria emergency response officers (put) themselves in harm's way to bring it to a successful and safe conclusion as quickly as possible."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.
