MONTREAL - The family of a Montreal woman found dead Tuesday on a beach in Cuba wants answers about the circumstances surrounding her violent death.
Global Affairs Canada confirmed Wednesday the death of 52-year-old Antoinette Traboulsi in Varadero was a homicide.
Her cousin, Sami Soussa, described her as an energetic woman who loved music, dancing and taking photos for her social media accounts, where she identified herself by the nickname "Angie".
Traboulsi worked as a hygiene and sanitation attendant at Montreal's Sacre-Coeur hospital. She'd fallen in love with Cuba, a country she visited many times.
Soussa said Traboulsi arrived in the country last Friday and didn't show up for a planned meeting on Saturday evening. He said his cousin rented a room at Casa Gladys in Varadero. A day after arrival, she went to the beach.
"She posted a video and photos on her Facebook page," Soussa said on Wednesday.
That evening, she was supposed to join a Cuban friend, but Traboulsi never showed. Soussa, who said he's in contact with the friend, says the friend informed authorities about her concerns.
Police waited 48 hours in the hope Traboulsi would turn up and called the friend back on Tuesday to see if she had heard from her. Authorities searched the room rented by Traboulsi, where they found her personal effects. Their searches led to them to a discovery of a body on Tuesday afternoon.
"I had confirmation today saying that she is indeed my cousin with indications that she was murdered," Soussa said of information received from consular officials. "She was buried in the sand and bore traces of violence."
In an email, Global Affairs Canada said it offered its "deepest condolences to the family and friends of the murdered Canadian citizen in Cuba," adding consular support is being provided to the family. The department is also in touch with local authorities to gather further information.
Soussa said he's been given a file number linked to the police investigation by the Cuban authorities. He says relatives want to know what happened to "Angie", who'd just been seeking a little rest in a country she adored.
Shocked work colleagues posted their condolences on social media as did the union representing workers at the hospital, offering psychological help to colleagues given the tragic circumstances surrounding her death.
Traboulsi is survived by three daughters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.
