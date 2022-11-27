TORONTO - Fans screamed, jumped out of their seats and embraced each other at a sold-out watch party in downtown Toronto as Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first-ever goal at the Men's World Cup on Sunday.
The star winger and Bayern Munich player headed the ball home to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Croatia shortly after the first minute of the do-or-die game.
Canada must win if it hopes to progress further in the tournament being hosted in Qatar.
Nearly a hundred fans at the west-end viewing, most sporting Canada's red and white colours, cheered again during replays of the goal, some shaking their head in disbelief.
But the momentum fell flat and fans watched in silence and disappointment after Croatia later struck back with three consecutive goals to go ahead 3-1.
Canada failed to score or secure a point after Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Belgium, failing to convert a slew of chances despite shining in their first game at the international soccer showcase in 36 years.
The national squad did not score or secure a point in its first trip to the tournament in 1986, exiting after three first-round losses in Mexico.
Canada fan Matthew Dicker said Davies's goal "instantly became a Canadian heritage moment."
"It feels about as good as any other [Canadian] sporting moment," he said, adding the goal may be remembered as a pivotal moment for soccer in Canada.
He said it was amazing to feel the energy in the room and see people celebrating soccer in Toronto on such a large scale.
Lauren Wharton, a Canada fan and soccer player at Toronto's Central Technical School, agreed and said it feels great to watch along with only Canadian fans.
"Honestly I wanted to cry," Wharton said, reacting to Canada's lone goal. "I'm happy that [Davies] got it, especially after the penalty save in the first game. It just felt right that it was him to score."
It looked like Davies was going to end Canada's World Cup scoring drought in its opener against Belgium Wednesday, but his penalty kick was saved by the Belgian goalkeeper.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulated Davies on Twitter for his goal, saying history had been made.
The pressure is on for the 41st-ranked Canadians as well as No. 12 Croatia, as both teams need to get points out of the match to preserve any chance of moving on.
The crowd erupted in cheers at Montreal's Burgundy Lion pub when Canada scored the goal, though the mood shifted after Croatia struck back. But Team Canada fans remained hopeful for a victory.
Nancy Cholette said after the first half she was stressed to see Canada trailing, but was not giving up on the team yet.
"[Croatia's] a good team, so... it's kind of expected," she said. We just have to get it back."
Cholette called Davies' goal "very emotional."
"I have been following soccer for as long as I can remember and just to think that we scored, and it was 'Phonsie' that scored, it was amazing," she said. "I had tears in my eyes."
A loss for Canada would mean the Canadians can finish with no more than three points while Croatia ups its total to four, and no matter what happens in today's game between No. 2 Belgium and No. 22 Morocco, one of those teams will have at least four points.
With only two teams advancing out of the group, a loss today would render Canada's final group game next Thursday with Morocco meaningless in terms of tournament progression.
Belgium tops Group F with three points, while Croatia and Morocco both have one point after their scoreless draw.
Croatia goes into Sunday's match riding a seven-game unbeaten streak dating back to a 3-0 loss to Austria in June UEFA Nations League play.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022.
— With files from Marisela Amador in Montreal.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
