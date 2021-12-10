ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - British Columbia's minister of agriculture, food and fisheries says the devastation caused by November's floods in Abbotsford is "absolutely profound."
Lana Popham toured the area along with Marie-Claude Bibeau, the federal minister of agriculture, where the historic flooding left some properties two and a half metres underwater and killed thousands of animals.
Popham says the devastation has stressed the need and importance of a federal partnership to ensure support for the farmers who have fed Canadians for years.
She says visiting the area gave them a first-hand understanding of the situation and priorities.
Bibeau says she was moved to tears while watching videos of the devastation and talking to farmers on the tour.
The minister says officials have had "so many conversations" with farmers and their families to identify gaps and find ways to address the most immediate needs while determining how to help in the future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.
