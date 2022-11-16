OTTAWA - The federal minister of families, children and social development says the government is looking for feedback on the creation of a national school food policy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tasked Karina Gould with creating a nutritious meal program when she took on the role last fall, which was also a Liberal platform promise in the 2021 election.
The federal budget in April said provinces, territories, municipalities and Indigenous Peoples would be among those consulted on the development of the policy over the next year.
School breakfast and lunch programs are provided by a patchwork of organizations across the country, which are funded by cities, provinces and private donors.
Families across Canada are feeling the pinch at the grocery store as inflation drives up the cost of living, and food banks have reported record demand this year.
The consultation period is set to last a month, but there is no timeline for when the school food policy will be completed.
