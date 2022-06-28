OTTAWA - The beleaguered federal Green Party launched a leadership contest on Tuesday with the hopes of announcing a new leader on Nov. 19.
The Greens will take applications for the job until Aug. 5 and announce a list of candidates at the end of August, with a view to beginning the first round of voting in October.
People who want to vote on the party's next leader will have until Sept. 7 to become registered members of the Green Party, which is currently represented by two MPs on Parliament Hill.
The approved rules for the race acknowledge a "critical need to remain within the boundaries of our current financial and staff restraints."
The party was rocked by financial issues and internal conflict ahead of a disappointing election result in 2021, and outgoing leader Annamie Paul, a Black woman, accused some in the party of racism and sexism.
Paul's runner-up in the 2020 contest, Dimitri Lascaris, has written that he will not run again — and Amita Kuttner, the current interim leader, has said they do not want the job.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.