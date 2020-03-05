MONTREAL - Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory is confirming a second case of the new coronavirus in Quebec.
Provincial health authorities said today the federal laboratory in Winnipeg confirmed the positive test results taken by Quebec's health lab for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The case involves a traveller who returned to the province from India.
Quebec authorities say the man was initially cared for at the hospital in Mont-Laurier, northwest of Montreal, after exhibiting symptoms.
The provincial Health Department says the patient was transferred to the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal on Wednesday, one of four centres in Quebec designated to deal with the virus.
Officials say they are trying to retrace the patient's movements before he went to the hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.
