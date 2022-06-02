REGINA - Canada's public safety minister says a proposal to reform the country's gun laws isn't meant to target farmers or other rural gun owners who use firearms recreationally or to help keep wildlife off their properties.
Marco Mendicino met with community leaders in Regina today at the annual conference of big-city mayors.
He said it is important that the federal government develop gun policies that reflect the varying experiences of Canadians.
Mendicino also said he has spoken with hunters and recreational sport shooters to make it clear that the bill introduced in Parliament this week does is not aimed at them.
The bill, which is to be debated in Ottawa on Friday, calls for a freeze on the purchase, sale and exchange of handguns as a way to address gun violence.
It would also require long-gun magazines to be permanently altered so they could never hold more than five rounds and would ban the sale and transfer of large-capacity magazines.
It would also give police new wiretapping powers to help stop gun trafficking.
"This targets handgun violence, targets organized crime, targets domestic violence in conjunction with guns," Mendicino said Thursday.
"It's important we deal with this now. Canada is not immune from gun violence."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 2, 2022
