OTTAWA - Canada’s elections commissioner is reviewing information related to the campaign of disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown's alleged breach of financing rules.
A spokesperson for the federal watchdog confirmed the office has received information related to Brown's sudden ousting from the race, but — citing privacy — wouldn't divulge the nature or details of what it received.
The allegations came from within his own campaign and, according to sources with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, include documents and text messages.
This week party members on the leadership election organizing committee voted 11 to 6 to remove Brown from the race after its chairman said it became aware of serious allegations of wrongdoing.
Since his removal, Brown has gone on the attack against the party, saying he wasn't made aware of the details of the allegations he faced and that his campaign did its best to respond.
He has since hired high-profile lawyer Marie Henein as his legal counsel, who requested the party and those involved in deciding to remove him prepare for anticipated legal action.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.
