OTTAWA - Canada's largest federal public-sector union says more than 155,000 workers have ratified new four-year deals with the federal government.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says members voted "overwhelmingly in favour" of the tentative agreements reached in May.
Those deals ended a 12-day strike that had shut down a range of government services.
The union says the four-year contacts, spanning from 2021 to 2024, provide wage increases that compensate workers for rising inflation and enshrine new language on remote work.
The agreements include a 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years, with another 0.5 per cent group-specific allowance in the third year and one-time, pensionable lump sum payments of $2,500.
The union says the agreements are expected to be formally signed in the coming weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
