OTTAWA - The federal government fast-tracked the Canadian citizenship process for a University of Manitoba professor, citing an "urgent need" to facilitate his planned research on COVID-19.
Adolf Ng, whose focus is on supply chain logistics, became a Canadian citizen in an extraordinary online ceremony last Wednesday.
Ng had been scheduled to write the citizenship test in March, when his appointment was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he was among dozens of academics who'd been awarded federal funds for research into the effects of COVID-19, and he wanted to travel to China as part of his work.
So he wrote the government asking if they could speed up the process and they responded by scheduling a ceremony held over video conferencing.
Ng says that receiving his citizenship in such a unique way brings with it a heightened sense of obligation to contribute to the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.