OTTAWA - The government says the prime minister's problem-plagued official residence could be replaced instead of restored.
A spokesperson for the Procurement Department says that is among the options being considered as the government comes up with a plan for the future of 24 Sussex.
The historic house overlooking the Ottawa River is in dire need of repairs that are expected to cost more than $36.6 million.
A report last summer found the walls, attic and basement were full of rodent carcasses and feces, which caused air quality issues that were partly responsible for the shutdown of the residence last fall.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family never moved into the building, opting instead to live at nearby Rideau Cottage.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters today that he thinks the prime minister's official residence should be practical, secure and basic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.
