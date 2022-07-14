OTTAWA - Forced and coerced sterilization should be a criminal offence and those subjected to it deserve an apology and compensation, a Senate committee says.
The human rights committee says in a report released Thursday that forced and coerced sterilizations persist in Canada and both legal and policy responses are needed.
The senators say the "horrific practice" disproportionately affects vulnerable and marginalized groups including Indigenous women, Black and racialized women and people with disabilities.
The report follows a committee study on forced and coerced sterilization in Canada that began in 2019.
It defines forced or coerced sterilization as a surgical procedure to prevent conception that is performed without a patient's free, prior and informed consent.
Sen. Yvonne Boyer told a news conference that the committee heard “powerful truths” from survivors who testified and they must continue to guide the way forward.
“The survivors who testified were unequivocal: they believe that racism was the driving force behind their unwanted sterilizations,” Boyer said. “The repercussions of forced and coerced sterilization are extensive, lasting and devastating.
“On top of the trauma of undergoing the procedure itself, witnesses describe long-term health and psychological effects, including depression, anxiety and loss of trust in the medical system.”
The report notes that Canada has a long history of forced and coerced sterilization through laws and government policies that sought to reduce births in Indigenous and Black communities, as well as people living in poverty or with disabilities.
Boyer said the finding that struck her the most was the deep-rooted impact of sterilization on entire communities and future generations.
“Forced sterilization disrupts and breaks the natural laws that Indigenous Peoples have followed since time immemorial,” she said.
Boyer already introduced a bill in the Senate last month that would make it a criminal offence to sterilize someone against their will or without their consent. She urged the government to pass it quickly Thursday.
While existing Criminal Code offences criminalizing assault could be used to prosecute forced sterilizations, Sen. Salma Ataullahjan said the committee has not seen consequences for anyone engaging in the practice.
Boyer said that despite provinces stating that the practice has stopped, forced sterilizations persist and a bill would make sure that medical workers stop and think before acting.
Sen. Michèle Audette added that it would help women or families to know there is legislation specifically designed to protect them.
Boyer read a statement from a First Nations woman in southern Alberta who said she was coerced into being sterilized after having four children. She said her mother was also sterilized shortly after having her.
“I've been attacked by a system that wished harm on the continuance of my family and ancestral lineage,” she said in the statement.
“It's simply genocide, limiting the number of my immediate family unit, my relatives, members of my tribe, and Indigenous existence.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.
