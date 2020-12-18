TORONTO - Federal Energy Minister Seamus O'Regan says nuclear power is essential to meeting Canada's climate-change goals.
O'Regan says mini nuclear plants, known as small modular reactors, are a key part of that strategy.
The minister announced federal support today for developing the new technology.
He says Canada can't afford to ignore nuclear energy.
Doing so, he says, could be costly and risk us missing emission targets.
He says the world is watching Canada's approach to developing small modular reactors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.