OTTAWA - Canada's nuclear regulator heard final arguments from Indigenous communities on Thursday regarding a proposed nuclear waste facility near the Ottawa River.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission paused its decision to move ahead with a nuclear waste facility located in Chalk River, Ont., about 180 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, last year.
The site also sits within a kilometre of the Ottawa River, or the Kichi Sibi as it is known in the Algonquin language.
Kebaowek First Nation and Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg's traditional territories surround the river, in both Ontario and Quebec, and they have staunchly opposed the site's development.
Reneé Pelletier, a lawyer who made submissions on behalf of both First Nations, said they were not adequately consulted on the proposed site, and that consultation was done too late in the process.
"CNSC staff were very clear they were not interested in revisiting aspects of the (environmental) assessment that had already taken place," said Pelletier.
"They were only interested in receiving information from the First Nations about their rights. And, with respect, this is not consultation. This is box-checking."
Among the First Nations' concerns are the possible effects the nuclear waste site could have on cultural practices, wildlife and the land, as well as the potential for radioactive waste leaching into the water.
Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, the corporation responsible for the site, also presented its final arguments on Thursday, in which it maintained the nuclear waste site is safe and wouldn't threaten drinking-water sources.
The company also said its engagement with Indigenous Nations, communities and organizations has been "robust and meaningful."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.
