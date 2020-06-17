FREDERICTON - Chiefs representing six First Nations in New Brunswick say Premier Blaine Higgs has refused to support a call for a public inquiry to investigate the recent police shootings of two Indigenous residents.
The chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation issued a statement today after taking part in a video conference call with the premier, saying they specifically asked Higgs to appoint an independent commission of inquiry to look into the deaths of Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi.
They say they told Higgs and members of his cabinet the inquiry should be led by Indigenous people and should have tight timelines to ensure prompt action.
The chiefs also say they raised concerns about systemic bias and racism against Indigenous people in New Brunswick's police and justice systems.
The six chiefs say they were disappointed with the premier's response.
On June 10, New Brunswick's Aboriginal affairs minister, Jake Stewart, said he would push for a provincial inquiry into systemic racism in the policing and the justice systems.
"Despite the fact that his minister of Aboriginal affairs has recognized that bias and racism exists, Premier Higgs is not prepared to recognize that," the chiefs said in a statement.
Earlier this week, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Perry Bellegarde, said Indigenous people in New Brunswick are feeling mistrust about the existing investigation.
The ongoing probe is being led by Quebec's independent police watchdog agency, known as the BEI, because New Brunswick has no oversight body of its own.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.